India creates history in Perth, defeats Australia by 295 Runs in 1st test

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, secured a commanding 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. This win marked Australia’s first-ever Test defeat at the new Perth Stadium.

Before this, Australia had an unbeaten record in all four Tests they played at the stadium, with wins against India, New Zealand, West Indies, and Pakistan.

The recently concluded match was only the fifth Test hosted at the Optus Stadium since its opening in 2018. Interestingly, the first Test at the venue also featured India and Australia, but the outcome was vastly different, with Australia claiming a 146-run victory.

India took control of the first Test against Australia, leaving the hosts struggling at 12/3 by the end of Day 3 after setting a massive target of 534 runs. Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge earlier with brilliant centuries.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (3) was dismissed on the final ball of the day, while Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten at the other end. Australia now faces a daunting task, trailing by 522 runs.

Australia, chasing a massive target of 534 runs in their second innings, collapsed for 238. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Washington Sundar each claimed three wickets, while Harish Rana took the final wicket to wrap up the innings.

Bumrah was the star bowler, finishing with eight wickets in the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli also shone for India, both scoring centuries in the second innings to set up the dominant win.