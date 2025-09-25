India files ICC complaint over Haris Rauf’s ‘plane crash’ gesture, Sahibzada Farhan’s gun salute

India has lodged a formal complaint with the ICC against Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan over inflammatory on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Dubai, triggering a potential disciplinary face-off between the two cricketing giants.

The BCCI submitted its complaint on Wednesday, targeting Rauf for mimicking a plane crash and hurling abuses at Indian batters, and Farhan for a machine gun-style celebration. ICC officials confirmed receipt of the complaint, with a hearing likely if the players contest the charges. Both may be summoned before ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson.

During the September 21 match, chants of “Kohli, Kohli” from Indian fans appeared to provoke Rauf, who responded with gestures interpreted as mocking India’s military past. He also directed foul language at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, who responded by punishing his bowling with aggressive strokeplay.

Farhan, when asked about his controversial celebration, said, “It suddenly came to my mind... I don’t care how people take it.”

In a tit-for-tat move, the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly filed a counter-complaint against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who had dedicated his team's September 14 win to the Indian Armed Forces following the Pahalgam terror attack. The PCB claims his remarks were political. However, the complaint’s validity may hinge on whether it was filed within the required seven-day window.

Fueling tensions further, ACC Chairman and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi shared a cryptic video of Cristiano Ronaldo mimicking a crashing plane—a gesture mirroring Rauf’s. Naqvi’s post has drawn sharp attention, raising questions about the neutrality expected from a continental cricket head.

The final of the Asia Cup now faces a diplomatic shadow, with speculation mounting over whether the Indian team will share the podium with Naqvi if they win the tournament.