India vs Australia: High-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal set for Dubai; Where to watch, weather, pitch details here

India vs Australia: Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal Showdown in Dubai

Defending champions Australia will take on India in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (March 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The high-stakes clash kicks off at 2:30 PM IST.

After a flawless group stage run, India entered the knockout round in red-hot form. Having convincingly defeated New Zealand in their last match, they will now rely on their spinners to break their knockout curse against Australia. Meanwhile, Australia, despite an inconsistent run in the tournament, will bank on their big-match experience to challenge the in-form Indian side.

Match Details

Date & Time: March 4, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE

Live Telecast: Star Sports 2, Sports 18-1

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Pitch Report

Dubai's surface offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The pitch provides a good pace and bounces early on, favouring batters, but its large boundaries make clearing the ropes a challenge. As the match progresses, spinners are expected to come into play, making middle-over battles crucial.

In the last ODI here, India's Varun Chakaravarthy grabbed a five-wicket haul against New Zealand, highlighting the pitch’s assistance in spinning. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry also claimed five wickets in the first innings, showing that fast bowlers can extract movement early.

Historically, teams chasing have enjoyed more success at this venue, winning 36 of the 61 ODIs played here.

Head-to-Head Record

Total ODIs: 151

Australia Wins: 84

India Wins: 57

No Result: 10

Weather Forecast

A sunny day in Dubai will provide ideal conditions for cricket. With no rain expected, a full match is on the cards. Temperatures will start at around 25°C and remain steady throughout the afternoon, cooling to 23°C by the evening. The moderate West-Northwesterly wind may assist swing bowlers early on but could make hitting sixes against the wind tricky.