IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad names World Cup-winner Pat Cummins as captain

IPL 2024 update: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday announced Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins as the captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 tournament. "Our new captain Pat Cummins," the SRH said on social media while posting a picture of Cummins.

Cummins has replaced South Africa's Aiden Markram, who led the franchise in the 2023 IPL tournament. During the IPL auction in December 2023, SRH bought Cummins for a massive Rs 20.50 crore, making him the second costliest player after Mitchell Starc. Kolkata Knight Riders brought Mitchell Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore in the auction.

Previously, Pat Cummins has played 42 matches in the IPL, representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Daredevils. He made his IPL debut in 2014 and featured in the 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament. Cummins, however, withdrew from IPL 2023 to focus on international cricket.

SRH changes head coach, bowling coach

Besides the captaincy change, SRH also named a new head coach ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

The team named former New Zealand left-arm spinner and captain Daniel Vettori as the head coach, replacing Brian Lara. The IPL franchise also replaced Dale Steyn with former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin as the bowling coach.

SRH squad for IPL 2024

Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Other captains in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- MS Dhoni; Mumbai Indians (MI)- Hardik Pandya; Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Faf Du Plessis; Delhi Capitals (DC)- Rishabh Pant; Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Shreyas Iyer; Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Sanju Samson; Gujarat Titans (GT)- Shubman Gill; Punjab Kings (PBKS)- Shikhar Dhawan; and Lucknow Super Giants- KL Rahul