IPL Auction 2024: 333 players to be auctioned, 77 to be picked in bidding war in Dubai

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is just a few hours away. The IPL 2024 auction, which will be held in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday (December 19), marks a historic moment as it becomes the first instance of an IPL auction being conducted on foreign land. A total of 333 players have been registered under the auction of IPL 2024, slated to be played between March 22 and the end of May. The 333-player auction in Dubai will be led by World Cup 2023 winners - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head.

All these players are expected to be picked up for big money in the auction after showcasing their ace performing in the ICC World Cup hosted in India in November.

Initially, the number of names submitted for the Dubai auction was 1,166. But later, the 10 franchises collectively decided on about 333 players, trimming the original registration count by over 800 players.

A total of 77 slots will be filled across all teams on Tuesday. Twenty-three players have been listed for the highest reserve price, while thirteen are listed with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Of the total 333 players, 214 are Indians and the remaining 116 foreigners. To break it down further, 116 are capped players, while 215 uncapped. Besides, two players are from the associate nations.

In today's auction, Gujarat Titans (GT) has the highest purse of Rs 38.15 crore, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore), and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore).

Format of IPL 2024 auction

The auction process is same as the last year. The to-be auctioned players have been divided in 19 sets based on their skills, such as specialist batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spinners and uncapped cricketers. The highest priced bracket has been set at Rs 2 crore, with 23 players in the fray. This bracket has names like Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav and others. Around 13 players have been listed in the Rs 1.5 crore segment and 11 players have registered in the Rs 75 lakh category and as many as 43 – 11 Indians – in the Rs 50 lakh base price segment.

IPL Auction 2024: Live updates

The IPL Auction will start at 1 PM IST. It will be shown on the Star Sports Network. The auction can be streamed on Jio Cinema too.