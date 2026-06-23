IPL's costliest player takes 44% pay cut, returns to Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant's two-season stint with Lucknow Super Giants has come to an end, with the wicketkeeper-batter set to return to Delhi Capitals in one of the biggest trade deals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 27 crore at the 2024 auction, will now return to Delhi at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore - a 44 per cent reduction from his previous salary.

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The Indian Premier League formally announced Pant's return to Delhi Capitals in a trade deal involving spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

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LSG's long-term plan with Pant falls short

When LSG outbid Delhi Capitals for Pant in the 2024 auction, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka had spoken of building a long-term association with the star batter, saying Pant could remain with the franchise for 15 years and lead it to multiple IPL titles.

However, the partnership failed to deliver the expected results.

In his first season with Lucknow, Pant managed only 269 runs, a sharp drop from the 446 runs he scored in his final season with Delhi Capitals. His second campaign brought only a modest improvement, with 312 runs at a strike rate of 138 while batting in different positions through the season.

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Pant never managed to cement a fixed role in the batting order as Lucknow struggled to get the best out of their marquee signing.

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Homecoming for Delhi's long-time face

Pant returns to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024.

During that period, he made 111 appearances for Delhi Capitals — the most by any player for the franchise — and captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

His return comes after an unexpected departure in 2024. Months before the auction, Pant had sparked speculation with a post on social media, asking: "If I go to the auction, will I be sold or not sold, and for how much?"

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The comment contrasted with Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal's public stance that the franchise intended to retain him.

"Yes, we definitely have to retain. We have some very good players in our team. The rules have just come out, so after discussing with GMR and our director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, decisions will be made," Jindal had said at the time.

Despite that, Pant entered the auction and was eventually bought by Lucknow after the franchise outbid Delhi's Right-to-Match effort.

Kuldeep heads to Lucknow

As part of the trade, Kuldeep Yadav moves to Lucknow Super Giants at his existing salary of Rs 13.50 crore.

The left-arm wrist-spinner leaves Delhi after a relatively quiet season in which he took 10 wickets in 12 matches. However, his overall stint with the franchise was highly successful.

Since joining Delhi in 2022 after falling out of favour at Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and re-established himself as one of the IPL's most effective wicket-taking bowlers.