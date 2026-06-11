'I built IPL, you got the limelight': IIT-IIM graduate Balu Nayar fires back at Lalit Modi

For years, Lalit Modi has been widely regarded as the architect of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But a fresh claim by business veteran Balu Nayar has sparked a public battle over who really helped build cricket's biggest league.

In a LinkedIn post, Nayar wrote that he had worked "18 months on building the IPL from scratch - design, development, marketing, monetisation" alongside others while at IMG India.

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Recalling the league's early days, he said the project nearly collapsed more than once before evolving into a global sporting powerhouse.

On the weekend of the first media rights bid, he said, seven interested parties became two. "Ten bids arrived for eight franchises. Twice, the whole thing nearly died. That was 2008."

"Today, KKR and Blackstone are circling IPL franchises. CVC just made 4x in four years. The league earns more per match than the Premier League. And most of the Western financial world still thinks cricket is a niche sport," Nayar stated.

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Lalit Modi hits back

The post drew a sharp response from Lalit Modi, who has long been regarded as the architect of the IPL.

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"You did??? I had no idea you did. I wonder what I was doing whilst you were building the ipl. U seriously putting this crap out. Next Sundar Raman will claim he built the IPL. Are you guys just full of yourselves. Or just stupid," Modi commented.

Nayar's counterattack

Nayar responded with an equally pointed rebuttal, opening with a reference to the regional tensions in West Asia.

"Lalit Modi, I'm writing this from Dubai, where we're now used to missiles from Iran. Your comment arrived with similar energy and far less thought. I do hope you haven't relocated to Tehran."

While acknowledging Modi's role in getting the IPL approved within the BCCI, Nayar argued that many of the league's core business structures were developed by others.

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"You were one of the best clients I worked with at IMG. Without your bringing the BCCI together and selling the vision internally, the IPL would not have happened. That was your achievement, and one that I have always acknowledged," he said.

Nayar then said: "You got the limelight, we got the thinking and business development done. The arrangement suited everyone well."

He further claimed that he was involved in designing key elements of the tournament. "But since we're being candid - the league design, franchise model, media rights, franchise auction, broadcast architecture. I was in those rooms. I didn't find you in any of them."

Nayar also took aim at Modi's description of himself as the IPL's founder and architect, saying, "I see that you're calling yourself the founder and architect of the IPL. That feels like a generous description."

Who is Balu Nayar?

Nayar is an IIT Kharagpur graduate and an IIM Bangalore alumnus who has worked across telecom, media, sports, and technology sectors.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he served as Managing Director of IMG India and was involved in designing, developing, marketing, and monetising the IPL during its formative years. He has also held senior roles at Yahoo, Hutchison Telecom, STAR TV, and Ogilvy, and currently serves as co-founder of Rudra Consulting.

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According to his profile, he was involved in the design, development, marketing, and monetisation of the IPL. "A landmark global property, valued at over $ 6 billion, with media rights bought by NewsCorp in 2018 for $2.55 bln."

