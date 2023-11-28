PCB waives off 50% match fee fine imposed on Azam Khan after Palestine flag display at National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday decided to waive off the fine imposed on cricketer Azam Khan for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat during a National T20 Cup match.

The PCB initially fined Khan 50 per cent of his match fee for violating Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which prohibits players from displaying political messages on the field. However, the PCB has now reversed its decision, stating that it "considers the matter closed."

The PCB has not publicly stated the specific reasons for completely waiving off Azam Khan's fine or whether he agreed to remove the sticker from his bat for the remaining matches of the tournament.

The wicketkeeper-batter was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct For Players and Players Support Personnel for repeated failure to comply with the instruction or directive of an umpire during a Match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has regulations in place that govern the clothing and equipment that players can wear during matches. These regulations are designed to ensure that cricket remains a sport that is free from discrimination and that all players are treated with respect.

Specifically, the ICC regulations state that players shall not be allowed to display messages that carry political, religious, or racial activities or causes. This includes messages that are displayed on clothing, equipment, or any other item that is visible on the field of play.

''Azam Khan's 50 per cent fine imposed by match officials has been reviewed and waived off by the Pakistan Cricket Board,'' the PCB said in a brief release.

''The Karachi Whites wicketkeeper-batter was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for being found guilty of committing a level-I offence during his side’s National T20 Cup 2023-24 match against Lahore Blues at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.'

This comes after Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Rizwan declared his support for Palestinians on social media. However, no action was taken against Rizwan because it was considered his personal opinion.

Azam Khan, noted for his power-hitting in the T20 format, has not represented his country since 2021.

