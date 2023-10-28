'Players have not received salaries for five months': Ex-Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif accuses PCB of not paying cricketers

Pakistan at World Cup: In a shocking revelation, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for reportedly not paying the players for the last five months. Latif claims PCB officials, including chairman Zaka Ashraf, have ignored Azam's text messages.

His exposé comes at a critical time when Pakistan is facing potential early elimination from the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India after suffering four losses in six games.

This comes after Pakistan recently experienced a one-wicket defeat against South Africa, situating them in sixth place on the Cricket World Cup points table.

"Babar Azam has been messaging the chairman. But he is not responding. He even texted Salman Naseer (PCB COO). But he did not respond either. What it is the reason that he is not responding to his captain? Then, you are giving out a press release. You are also saying the central contracts will be redone. Players have not received salaries for five months. Should the players listen to you?," Latif said on PTV Sports.

سابق کرکٹر راشد لطیف صاحب نے حیرت انگیز انکشاف کیا ہے کہ جناب پروفیشنل چئیرمین پی سی بی مینجمنٹ کمیٹی ذکاء اشرف صاحب قومی ٹیم کے کپتان بابر اعظم کے میسجز اور کالز کا جواب نہیں دے رہے.. کپتان نے عثمان واہلہ سلمان نصیر سے بھی رابطہ کیا انہوں نے بھی کوئی جواب نہیں دیا...

اور اب ذکاء… pic.twitter.com/QBgDnO14HS — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) October 27, 2023

Rashid Latif has voiced his concerns following recent reports that Pakistani players feel neglected by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Latif's remarks come in the wake of anxiety within the team due to the recurrent losses and a lack of support from the PCB.

Earlier this week, PCB hinted about re-evaluating Babar Azam's captaincy based on the outcome of the ongoing World Cup, where Pakistan's disappointing run extends to four consecutive losses. Babar Azam, seen as a linchpin for the Pakistan team, finds himself under immense scrutiny, given the squad's recent poor form..

"Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board's stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023," PCB had said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup. At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event."

South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a tense finish to push their Asian rivals to the brink of elimination from the World cup here on Friday.

South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 270 and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 271 for 9 in 47.2 overs with Aiden Markram top-scoring with a 93-ball 91.

Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Babar Azam made a 65-ball 50, while Saud Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

Also Read: 'Junta got offended because...': Here's what Ashneer Grover said on Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week comment