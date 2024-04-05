Preity Zinta on selecting Shashank Singh for the Punjab Kings at the IPL auction: He is truly special 

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently posted a selfie with the star play of her IPL team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Shashank Singh, after the team performed phenomenally against Gujarat Titans.

She also wrote a lengthy message on Friday on Instagram, ending her silence on the comments against Shashank Singh. As per the reports, he was unintentionally selected by an Indian Premier League (IPL) team and acquired for ₹20 lakh.

Preity stood in the field wearing a black outfit in the photo while she flashed the victory sign. Shashank, in his team jersey, smiled and showed the thumbs-up sign.

"Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ……. but not Shashank! He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special", Preity wrote in the post.



She continued by saying, "Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit. He took all the comments, jokes and brickbats so sportingly & never became a victim. He backed himself and showed us what he is made of, and for that I applaud him (clapping hands emojis). He has my admiration & my respect."

In response to this post, Shashank commented, "Thank you so much for your kind words ma'am; you have always believed in me from day one. It's my privilege to play for @punjabkingsipl Franchise, which is so welcoming and full of positivity."

The post comes following the Gujarat Titans (GT) being surprised by the fierce power-hitting of Shashank and Ashutosh Sharma, who enabled PBKS to record the most successful chase in the IPL 2024. At the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, they defeated GT by a margin of three wickets.

