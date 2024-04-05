UK PM Rishi Sunak announces £35 million investment for boosting Cricket

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a 35 million pounds ($44.35 million) investment in cricket across England and Wales in a move that aims to support and bolster sports at the grassroots level throughout the nation.

The investment will majorly go into constructing the 16 all-weather domes in the cities that will host the T20 World Cup matches in 2026 and 2030. England and Wales will host the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, while England, Scotland, and Ireland will host the 2030 Men's T20 World Cup.

Rishi Sunak claims the domes will encourage grassroots cricket participation all year round.

"I love cricket, that's no secret. So I'm pleased that today we can support even more young people in getting into the game. We're investing £35 million in grassroots cricket to help over 900,000 young people into playing cricket," Rishi Sunak wrote on social media platform X while announcing the package.

Cricket in the UK has faced significant problems in the last few years due to disclosures, such as several players in the current England squads attending private schools, and many of them coming from privileged socio-economic backgrounds. Issues like these have raised apprehensions regarding the sport's inclusivity and the obstacles faced by the people who wish to join the national team but are from less privileged backgrounds.

This initiative came after the successful installation of Bradford's, and it has already improved the interest in sports among the local population.

An additional 14 million pounds of the funds will go to three charitable organisations: ACE, Lord's Taverners, and Chance to Shine. These organisations, which deal with kids from African or Caribbean families, plan to utilise the money to provide 2,500 pieces of equipment to schools and enable 930,000 kids to play cricket over the course of the following five years.