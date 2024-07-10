Rahul Dravid declines additional bonus of Rs 2.5 crore after India's T20 World Cup 2024 win

Rahul Dravid, former coach of the Indian Cricket Team, has once again won admiration for his decision to decline an additional Rs 2.5 crore bonus from the BCCI following the team's T20 World Cup victory last month.

The total bonus of Rs 125 crore was to be distributed among the entire team, with Dravid initially offering Rs 5 crore and other coaching staff receiving Rs 2.5 crore each. Dravid chose to forego half of his award to align with the compensation received by his colleagues.

"Rahul wished to receive the same bonus amount of Rs 2.5 crore as the rest of his support staff (bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T. Dilip, and batting coach Vikram Rathore). We respect his decision," reported India Today.

This is not the first time that Dravid has taken such a step. Previously, as coach of India's victorious U-19 World Cup team in 2018, he declined a gap in rewards where he was initially set to receive Rs 50 lakh while his support staff were to receive Rs 20 lakh each. Dravid's stance prompted the BCCI to revise the awards, ensuring equal compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each member of the support staff, including himself.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach of India, which concluded with the team's victorious T20 World Cup campaign, will be remembered as a model of dignified and unassuming leadership in modern cricket coaching.

However, even the typically titled as the 'Wall' of Indian Cricket, Dravid couldn't contain his emotions when the team broke an 11-year championship drought. Upon receiving the trophy from Virat Kohli, Dravid unleashed a roar of triumph, a rare display of emotion from someone known for his reserved demeanour in public. This moment contrasted sharply with Dravid's usual approach, where he typically avoided making statements that would grab headlines, much like Gary Kirsten, South Africa's cricket team coach.

Nevertheless, Dravid's minimalist approach never obscured the significant challenges he faced during his nearly three-year tenure guiding one of the world's most scrutinised cricket teams.

Even before formally assuming the role of head coach, Dravid faced intense criticism. He was seen as the natural successor during his interim stint leading India in a brief white-ball series against Sri Lanka in mid-2021, effectively an audition for the high-pressure position he would later secure permanently in November of that year.