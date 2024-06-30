Rahul Dravid jokes about job search after World Cup win, asks, 'Do you have any offers?'

India's historic T20 World Cup triumph on June 29 wasn't just a moment of national elation, it also marked the end of an era for head coach Rahul Dravid.

When asked if he could move on from the massive win, Dravid quipped, "Yeah, I'll have to. Life will go back to the usual grind for me. Unemployed, you know." His playful banter drew laughter from the onlookers gathered around him. He further asked, "Any offers?"

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dravid exuded pride in the team's achievement. "This is a fantastic feeling," he said. "To see these boys perform the way they did throughout the tournament is truly remarkable. It's the perfect way to end my tenure."

Earlier this month, Rahul Dravid confirmed that the T20 World Cup would be his final tournament as head coach, concluding his nearly three-year tenure steering the team. His decision was expected, as he chose not to reapply for the position despite encouragement from captain Rohit Sharma, following the BCCI's invitation for applications last month.

"I tried to convince him to stay, but there are factors he needs to think about. Still, I treasured the time we had together," Rohit emotionally expressed when asked about Dravid's potential farewell.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is rumored to be the successor to Dravid, though it's unclear if he has applied for the position.