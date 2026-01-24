T20 World Cup 2026: Were Bangladesh players not consulted before boycott decision? Here's what we know

The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026 has become a source of controversy, as players have revealed they were not consulted before the announcement. The BCB reportedly made its decision citing security concerns, and the meeting with players on 22 January was not intended to seek their consent but to inform them of the development. Bangladesh is set to be replaced by Scotland in the tournament following the board’s stance.

According to a report in CricBuzz, the cricket board finalised their intention to boycott the ICC event well before inviting players to discuss the situation. Security issues raised by the board were deemed not to have been adequately addressed by the ICC, prompting the withdrawal. The move marks a significant break from previous practice, where player input was sought before major decisions.

One cricketer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the publication, "The meeting was called not to give our consent as it was made out to be initially. Rather, we were called so that we are aware of the development in the ongoing crisis. They made up their mind and decided what they will do before coming into the meeting, and it's not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration."

The player added that earlier decisions were typically made in consultation with the team, but this time government intervention overrode such discussions. "They didn't ask. They made the plan directly and said it's not happening. Earlier, they would sit with us and hear us out. But now, they've already said we're not going. It was a direct order from the government - it's not happening."

Reports suggest that Litton Das and Najimul Shanto, who attended the meeting, expressed their willingness to participate in the T20 World Cup. However, officials cited past incidents involving security threats to Bangladeshi players and concerns about the safety of spectators and journalists as reasons for their decision.

Another unnamed cricketer voiced frustration with the outcome, remarking, "Cricket is finished. If we don't go, it will be our cricket's loss. Who cares?"

The Bangladesh board attempted a final appeal to the ICC, requesting the matter be referred to the dispute resolution committee, but to date, no reversal of the boycott has occurred. The repercussions for Bangladesh cricket remain uncertain as Scotland prepares to take their place.