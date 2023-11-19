scorecardresearch
'They didn’t call me so...': Kapil Dev on not receiving invitation for  World Cup 2023 final

Feedback

The 1983 World Cup winning captain revealed that he was not invited to the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia happening at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Kapil Dev has revealed that he was not invited to the 2023 World Cup final Kapil Dev has revealed that he was not invited to the 2023 World Cup final

Kapil Dev, the captain of India's 1983 World Cup winning team, has revealed that he was not invited to the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia happening at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. 

“I wasn’t invited there. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole ’83 to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” Dev said when asked why he wasn’t there in the final.

He further added, "There is so much work going on, there's so much responsibility, sometimes people forget."

According to reports, the BCCI will commemorate all former World Cup winning leaders during the mid-innings break, thus Dev's omission will raise a few eyebrows.

On June 25, 1983, India, captained by Dev, won the World Cup, then known as the Prudential Cup, for the first time, defeating a star-studded West Indian team to capture the trophy and make history.

Story to be updated soon


 

Published on: Nov 19, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
