WATCH: Team India ends World Cup 2024 win celebration with a bang in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Fans witnessed a mega event in Mumbai as the Indian men's cricket team celebrated their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph at the iconic Marine Drive on Thursday. The BCCI organized a victory parade starting from Marine Drive and a welcoming event at Wankhede Stadium to honor the World Cup winners.

The Indian cricket team arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They then traveled to Mumbai airport to kick off celebrations with fans. The victory parade commenced at 6:45 pm from Nariman Point, where numerous fans gathered to witness the historic event.

Star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli excited the crowd when Kohli invited the team captain to jointly lift the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. Head coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla joined the team bus to show their appreciation to the fans.

The parade concluded at Wankhede Stadium, where thousands of fans greeted the new T20 champions with loud cheers. The BCCI hosted a felicitation ceremony, during which Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah expressed their gratitude to the fans and shared their thoughts on winning the trophy after 17 years.

Rohit Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the team and praised the Mumbai crowd for participating in the celebration. "This trophy is entirely for the nation," Rohit Sharma said. "It was an honor to meet PM Narendra Modi with the team. We all know how passionate he is about sports. When it comes to winning trophies, Mumbai never disappoints. I am very proud of this team. I am very lucky to have this team. The journey began three or four years ago, and it was the collective effort of what we have done in the last 3-4 years."

A memorable occasion as #TeamIndia got the opportunity to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji in Delhi 🙌@narendramodi | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/eqJ7iv9yVw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024

After almost four weeks of power-packed action and drama, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ended with India crowned as the world champions. India edged past South Africa by 7 runs in the final match of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday to clinch an ICC title after 11 years.