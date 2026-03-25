Who is Manoj Badale? The British-Indian investor who cashed in on Rajasthan Royals

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has been sold to a US-based Kal Somani-led consortium for $1.63 billion (about Rs 15,290 crore), marking a sharp rise in valuation for a team that was once the least expensive among the original eight franchises.

Also read: RCB, Rajasthan Royals deals: What they mean for IPL valuations

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The Somani-led group includes Rob Walton from the Walmart family and members of the Hamp family of Ford Motor Company. As the franchise changes hands, one name closely tied to its identity is Manoj Badale, the British-Indian investor who shaped Rajasthan Royals from a low-cost entrant into a globally recognised IPL brand.

Badale's LinkedIn profile describes him as the 'lead owner' of Rajasthan Royals (RR).

A British-Indian entrepreneur born in Maharashtra's Dhule in 1967, Badale rose from modest beginnings to become a prominent figure in both technology and sport. He has been the face of RR's ownership since the league's early years and held a 65 per cent stake in the franchise.

RR was originally acquired for $67 million in 2008 by Emerging Media, a subsidiary of the UK-based technology group Blenheim Chalcot, fronted by Badale.

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At the inaugural IPL auction, the RR was the cheapest of the eight teams. In comparison, the Mumbai Indians were sold for $111.9 million and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $111.6 million, with most other franchises in the $70–100 million range.

Despite its lower valuation, the team delivered immediate success. Under Badale's leadership, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL title in 2008, building a reputation for identifying undervalued talent and relying on data-driven decision-making at a time when such approaches were not widely used in cricket.

Badale studied economics at Cambridge University and built his career in the UK, where he co-founded Blenheim Chalcot, one of Britain’s largest digital venture-building firms. That background influenced the Royals' operating model, which focused on lean structures, analytics and long-term value creation rather than competing purely on spending power.

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Over the years, Badale steered the franchise through both growth and disruption, including its suspension from the IPL between 2016 and 2017, and its subsequent return with a renewed focus on youth development and global expansion.

The proposed sale marks a significant transition for the franchise, closing a chapter that began with a $67 million bet in 2008 and evolved into a multi-billion-dollar asset in less than two decades.