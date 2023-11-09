World Cup 2023: 'In queue for 1 hour, but no tickets,' say cricket fans as seats for semi-finals, final get sold out in minutes

Cricket fans were left high and dry on Thursday while they tried to book tickets for semi-finals and final of World Cup 2023 due to huge demand and some claimed the website crashed during the process.
"The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website 'tickets.cricketworldcup.com'. This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion," the BCCI said in a release earlier on Thursday.
However, X platform was flooded with posts by people who couldn't get hold of the coveted tickets despite being in the 'queue'. Some said they used multiple devices to book the tickets but to no avail. While some claimed that they were in the 'queue' for 60 minutes and still couldn't get hold of the tickets and some others said despite getting an OTP they couldn't finish the process of purchasing the tickets.
Minutes after the tickets got sold out, people were seen selling tickets for the knockout stage of World Cup 2023 matches.
The mega event's ticketing partner, BookMyShow, said, "The demand for World Cup tickets is much higher than the limited supply available."
ALSO READ- 'Win by 287 runs or chase in...': After New Zealand's win, Pakistan face near-impossible target for semi-final of World Cup 2023
The first semifinal will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and second in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.
India, Australia and South Africa have qualified for the semifinals. And on Thursday in Bengaluru, New Zealand nearly secured a semi-final clash with India after a terrific all-round performance against Sri Lanka, which led to a thumping five-wicket victory.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today