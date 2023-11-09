World Cup 2023: 'In queue for 1 hour, but no tickets,' say cricket fans as seats for semi-finals, final get sold out in minutes

Cricket fans were left high and dry on Thursday while they tried to book tickets for semi-finals and final of World Cup 2023 due to huge demand and some claimed the website crashed during the process.

"The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website 'tickets.cricketworldcup.com'. This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion," the BCCI said in a release earlier on Thursday.

However, X platform was flooded with posts by people who couldn't get hold of the coveted tickets despite being in the 'queue'. Some said they used multiple devices to book the tickets but to no avail. While some claimed that they were in the 'queue' for 60 minutes and still couldn't get hold of the tickets and some others said despite getting an OTP they couldn't finish the process of purchasing the tickets.

My Fate 😭😭. Was trying to book final tickets with 4 devices, but kisi mein bhi queue clear nhi hua, and now it's been sold out. Living in Ahmedabad and can't buy the tickets it hurts. A dream to see a world cup match prolongs to 2026 T20 world cup.#CWC23 #ICCWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/2uAMU6gtez — Devanshu Maheshwari (@beingdevanshu19) November 9, 2023

Online ticket sale for this world cup is a scam. 45 mins on the page still in queue @BCCI @JayShah @bookmyshow #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/wZiQfZje36 — ಭರತ್ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ | Bharath Shetty (@shetty__bharath) November 9, 2023

Since last 60 Minutes, i was trying to Book World Cup semi Final ticket on Bookmyshow. Still showing you are in queue.@cricketworldcup @bookmyshow Worst. You guys only doing blackmarketing. — Sohail Falke (@sohailfalke) November 9, 2023

Hey there! The demand for World Cup tickets is much higher than the limited supply available. -AP — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow_sup) November 9, 2023

Dear @bookmyshow

Your World Cup ticket home page is such a beautiful illusion.

Hope rises and perishes in a blink.

A friend received the OTP only to be left staring at the home page mocking him.

I feel for the die hard fans....#ICCMensCricketWorldCup2023 — Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) November 9, 2023

Sale of World Cup tickets by @BCCI and @bookmyshow seems to be one of the biggest scams being done openly....general public who wants to watch the match not getting the tickets....and those getting them are selling in black market at unreal rates... — Komal (@Komal_Indian) November 9, 2023

Minutes after the tickets got sold out, people were seen selling tickets for the knockout stage of World Cup 2023 matches.

4 Tickets available of the World cup Final.

Bengaluru Hand to Hand deal can be done.



L Bay Upper, Front Row(Mid of the wicket view)



Not selling at 20ks or 30ks,Reasonable price as for a Final. DM if interested.#ICCMensCricketWorldCup2023 #CWC23 #BookMyShow #Cwc2023final — Sourav Banerjee (@SouravB70679273) November 9, 2023

My friend is selling 2 C Block (Mid Wicket Lower Tier) tickets of world cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

Interested ones can DM#WC23 #WorldCup2023 #final — Mohit Singla (@singlamohit98) November 9, 2023

The mega event's ticketing partner, BookMyShow, said, "The demand for World Cup tickets is much higher than the limited supply available."

The first semifinal will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and second in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India, Australia and South Africa have qualified for the semifinals. And on Thursday in Bengaluru, New Zealand nearly secured a semi-final clash with India after a terrific all-round performance against Sri Lanka, which led to a thumping five-wicket victory.