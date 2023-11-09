'Win by 287 runs or chase in...': After New Zealand's win, Pakistan face near-impossible target for semi-final of World Cup 2023

New Zealand's magnificent win against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has more or less shown Pakistan the exit door from the World Cup 2023. Now, Babar Azam's team, which is running behind the Kiwis in terms of net run rate, has to win their last encounter against England by whopping 287 or more runs if batting first. But if England skipper Jos Buttler wins the toss and bats first, then Pakistan will have to chase the target in just 2.4 overs - which is near impossible.

Qualification scenario for Pakistan:



Score 300, restrict England to 13.



Score 400, restrict England to 112.



Score 450, restrict England to 162.



Score 300, restrict England to 13.



Score 400, restrict England to 112.



Score 450, restrict England to 162.



Score 500, restrict England at 211.

The next clash is not only crucial for Pakistan but also for England. If Jos Buttler's team, which is already out of the semi-final race, wins against Pakistan, it will seal its place in the Champions Trophy 2025.

On Thursday, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in a crucial encounter that pretty much settled the fight for a semi-final spot in favor of the Kiwis. If Pakistan fail to defeat Jos Buttler's team by the margins stated above, New Zealand will play the semi-final against India. South Africa will take on Australia in the second semi-final match.

Afghanistan were another team into the reckoning but their lower run rate dragged them behind Pakistan and New Zealand. Hashmatullah Shahidi's side played quality cricket and pulled off two major upsets when they first defeated England and then Pakistan but their unexpected defeat against Australia almost stopped them from entering the semi-final. The Afghans have one more encounter left against South Africa, but even a win would not take them far, courtesy negative run rate.

Batting first, Sri Lanka had a disastrous start as their top batting order collapsed for just 70 runs. The Lions managed to put 171 on board in 46.4 overs, with a crucial 38-run knock from Maheesh Theekshana and 19 runs by Dilshan Madhushanka. For the last wicket, the Sri Lankan batters added 43 runs.

Chasing 172 to win, the Black Caps were off to a cracking start as the opening pair added 86 runs in 12.2 overs. Devon Conway scored 45 off 42 deliveries while Rachin Ravindra made 42 off 34. Daryl Mitchell's fiery 43 off 31 helped the Kiwis achieve the target in just 23.2 overs.





