World Cup 2023: Kohli smashes 48th ODI ton as India beat Bangladesh, his fans thank umpire Kettleborough; here's why

Virat Kohli was hailed by the social media users on Thursday as being the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) for his smashing hundred against Bangladesh in World Cup 2023 match in Pune.

However, umpire Richard Kettleborough also found praise from Indian cricket fans for not giving a wide after a Bangladeshi bowler bowled a clear wide ball, which would have hampered Kohli's chances of scoring a hundred. Kettleborough didn’t deem the delivery wide, as he may have felt that Kohli had shuffled a bit away from the direction of the ball and had he stayed put, it could have struck him on the pads.

Chasing 257, Kohli sealed his 48th ODI ton, 78th international ton and India's win with a six, finishing at 261/3 in 41.3 overs. His knock was peppered with six fours and four sixes.

X users couldn't contain their glee on seeing Kohli hit yet another century in his typical effortless way.

UMPIRE BHI KING KOHLI ka Fan hai❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/bYGu8xrn4a — Andleeb Akhtar 🇮🇳 (@mr_akhtar_17) October 19, 2023

Virat Kohli >>>> Sachin Tendulkar in one day cricket 💪 — Indian Stats & Index (@statsfeed_india) October 19, 2023

King Kohli ❤️‍🔥



The Hero ✌️ pic.twitter.com/FPLK15W8Io — King Appu 𝕏 (@itsKingAppu) October 19, 2023

Picture sahs it All pic.twitter.com/hfPq9RmK5M — Mintu Dutta (@MNGamin65372627) October 19, 2023

Virat >>> every ODI cricketer ever pic.twitter.com/sSiC01eyP7 — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) October 19, 2023

With four wins in four matches, India is at the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top with a better net-run-rate. Bangladesh is at the seventh spot with one win and three losses.

Bangladesh had to conjure up something extraordinary to upset an India team, who went into the match with a hat-trick of wins, and the task became even harder in the absence of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who sat out with a left quad injury.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh could not capitalise on the 93-run opening stand from Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan and made 256-8 on a batting deck at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led India’s rapid reply and Virat Kohli ended with an unbeaten 103, hitting a six to reach his hundred and secure India’s win with 51 balls to spare.