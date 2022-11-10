Tesla drivers can now video call from within the car using Zoom app

A Tesla driver can soon make or attend video calls from within the car using Zoom app. The video conferencing company announced its partnership with Elon Musk's auto company on Wednesday.

Zoom Inc made this announcement at Zoomtopia, an annual event where the company rolls out new features. In a demo video published on the company's official YouTube channel showcased a driver making a video call from within a Tesla.

The company said, the feature will be made available as a part of Tesla's infotainment centre. American news website, CNN later confirmed with the company that a car must be stationary during the video call.

A launch date of the feature remains unknown but is expected with a couple of months.

Zoom and Tesla's collabaration has been long due. Elon Musk, in a tweet had described video conferencing within Tesla as 'definitely a future feature'.