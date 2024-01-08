Clicks’ keyboard accessory for iPhone is a natural extension, says Jeff Gadway of Clicks Technology

Since the iPhone’s launch in 2007, with its user-friendly touch experience, traditional keyboard-centric devices have become less appealing. It contributed significantly to the decline of BlackBerry, with the company stopped making handsets in 2016. But a new BlackBerry-style keyboard for the iPhone by Clicks Technology has taken the internet by storm.

Founded by content creators and mobile keyboard experts Michael Fisher (known as MrMobile) and Kevin Michaluk (known as CrackBerry Kevin), the first product from Clicks Technology is Clicks, a case with a keyboard bound by the charging port (lightning or USB-C) depending upon the iPhone model. Since consumers use keyboards with desktops, laptops and tablets every day, and not just smartphones, Clicks aims to bring the tactility and precision of a physical keyboard to iPhone. Priced at $139, Clicks will start shipping from February 1, Jeff Gadway, SVP of Product Marketing, Clicks Technology, tells Business Today. He talks about how the concept of Clicks came about, the response it has received, and what next the company is working on. Edited excerpts:

BT: How did the concept for Clicks originate, and how long was the development process?

Jeff Gadway: Clicks Technology was formed a year ago, and we’ve been working in stealth on developing Clicks for iPhone since then. We’re excited to now officially announce the company and our first set of devices at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

BT: Can you share insights into the number of prototypes created before finalising the product?

JG: We cannot share exact numbers, but the design and development of Clicks for iPhone was, and remains, an iterative process. We evaluated numerous keyboard layouts, button tolerances and materials to build a precision typing instrument that will extend the iPhone.

BT: Does the team possess prior experience in crafting accessories?

JG: Yes. Combined, the Clicks team has over 100 years of mobile industry experience, including work for some of the biggest consumer electronics names in the world, like Apple, BlackBerry and Google.

BT: What’s been the response, and how many orders have you received?

JG: We won’t disclose exact numbers, but the initial response has been tremendous and initial demand very strong. We expect to sell out of Founders Edition Clicks for iPhone soon.

BT: Where is it being manufactured?

JG: The design of Clicks for iPhone has been a team effort truly making this a globally designed product, and today, we manufacture in Asia.

BT: Can Clicks adjust to the varying dimensions of different iPhone models?

JG: We wanted to design Clicks to feel like a natural extension of the iPhone. This led us to a single-piece design to precisely fit specific iPhone models. This is not just for better fit, but durability, and overall, an optimal typing experience user experience.

BT: What are the sales projections for the next six months?

JG: Our mission is to make a great product, ramp up steadily as we expand the product portfolio, and reach our first million loyal customers. As we introduce this entirely new category of accessory for iPhone, we’re managing our business objectives in terms of overall market awareness, and not just adoption straightaway.

Our experience in the mobile industry tells us there is immediate, nascent demand, however, and just like Magic Keyboards are not the cup of tea for every Mac or iPad user, we know it will be the same for Clicks for iPhone. We are ambitious, though, and we know once people are able to experience Clicks, they’ll be hooked on just how much more they can do with their iPhone.

BT: Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

JG: We’re excited to formally launch Clicks Technology, and Clicks for iPhone at CES, and we look forward to bringing additional products to the mobile market this year. We’ll share news as soon as we’re able to.

