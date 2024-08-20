Exclusive | ‘Google will not share your personal data with third parties’ says Google’s Android chief

Google recently announced that Gemini will roll out for new Pixel 9 devices and others in the coming days. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today’s Aayush Ailawadi, Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, Google also addressed the privacy concerns of users when it comes to the upcoming Gemini AI features.

He said, “Android is always focused on privacy and security. It's always been important for our consumers, and so we've prioritised it, of course, for you to have a truly go to personal assistant that you talk to about anything in your life. Your information needs to be private and secure. And so one of the advantages that Google has we believe in doing this is we've invested in AI over decades, and as a result we have a full stack technology, everything from optimising AI on the device all the way up to the cloud.

He further added that the ability to ask personal questions and have Gemini handle the answers within Google's system, without sending data to unknown or untrusted third-party AI providers, is significant.

When asked if AI should be open-source, he responded saying AI should be open source and more helpful to the consumers.

He said” Consumers want it to be assistive in everyday life. And I think some of the things we showed today are exactly that starting to change the conversation from technology to how it actually can assist me on a day to day basis. You know, one of the conversations I recently had with Gemini Live was all about a used car that I was looking to purchase, and I was asking it questions about what are the things I should worry about? What are the questions I should ask for the mechanic? Help me. And it took what ordinarily would have been an hour long set of research down to five minutes, and I had my list. I think this is the kind of stuff that consumers really care about.”