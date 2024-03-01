‘I am excited about the talent that India has to offer’: Qualcomm India President Savi Soin

At MWC 2024, Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi spoke to the Qualcomm India President, Savi Soin about the US chipmaker’s India plans and how the company is planning to use genAI in their future projects. Soin revealed that the company is planning to bring generative AI to multiple devices including smartphones, laptops and more. He further emphasised that consumers will see more use cases of AI on Qualcomm platforms. The chipmaker is now focusing on how AI can help users make purchase decisions and more.

After spending several years at the Qualcomm HQ, Soin was appointed as the President, Qualcomm India last year. Talking about his experience as the top leader in India, he told Tech Today, “I'd say most of my time is spent in educating HQ on what is the India opportunity; how we have to do things differently; what do we have to do to win in India and what are the unique things about India.

He added, “I'd say settling down and after a long time in India has been a good experience. But I would say I'm very excited about the talent that India has to offer. Though we have large engineering teams in India, but the level of talent that I have seen is something that I didn't have sitting in HQ. I didn't have a sense of how deep, aggressive and talented these individuals are who are just fresh out of college or have just five years of experience. So it's very eye-opening for us.”

Talking about the importance of India for the global brand, Soin stated, “India is very essential for us because with all the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ initiatives, India is in a unique position, in my opinion. You've got AI, 5G, especially around fixed wireless and in the enterprise. All of these, and obviously, the geopolitics that's happening around the globe. India is on the cusp of something unique, that I have worked in this industry for a very long time, I haven't seen. And I think India is grasping this opportunity with both hands across multiple segments. I think it is an amazing opportunity to be able to do something unique in India.”

On being asked if he thinks that we should continue developing large language models at a rapid pace or should we take two steps back because the AI threats are worrisome, he said, “I think it's absolutely the right time to embrace it and figure out how you can level it. Just like the internet. Right now, we are at the cusp of something very unique. I think we should embrace it and figure out a way to harness the power of AI on devices.”

Also Read:

India has great passion and has a lot of things going on in technology: Humane AI founders

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition: First impressions