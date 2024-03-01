OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition: First impressions

OnePlus recently launched its special Genshin Impact Edition of OnePlus 12R in India. The model is aimed at all gaming enthusiasts and has debuted in India at Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes with a gift box that includes merchandise and accessories for Genshin Impact fans, such as a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a violet charging adapter with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a violet USB Type-C charging cable with a violet LED light and a 90° design for convenience.

In terms of design, the smartphone comes with a lovely purple colour option. You can also put on the hard cover to keep the handset secure. This cover sits perfectly on the back with Genshin Impact character drawn over it. I think it looks really good.

The Genshin Impact Edition is priced at Rs 10,000 more as compared to the standard model. At Rs 49,999, it is worth buying because it is a worthy companion for your gaming needs. This is because it is the only customised niche gaming Genshin Impact smartphone. This handset is a good investment for gamers due to its customisation and fast, lag-free performance. Overall, buying this handset at Rs 10,000 more price than the standard model makes sense for all gaming enthusiasts.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will go on sale in India on March 19 across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and select OnePlus Experience stores.

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with OneCard and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000.

It comes with OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers 16 GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

