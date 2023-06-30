Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 Review: Powerful Android Tablet for Productivity and Entertainment

Price: Rs 28,999 for tablet

Specs: 11-inch display, 2880 x 1800 resolution, 309ppi, Snapdragon 870, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 8840mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 490 grams

Apple may have dominated the tablet market for an extended period. Still, smartphone Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are now prepared to offer cost-effective Android alternatives to consumers seeking an alternative to the iPad. While Samsung has been the sole noteworthy Android option worth contemplating until now, OnePlus and Xiaomi have recently made remarkable strides in this arena.

Design

Whether it's Apple's iPad or Samsung's Galaxy Pad, these tablets have a premium aesthetic and provide an exceptional experience. Xiaomi has also embraced a sleek metal unibody design for its Mi Pad 6 Boasting an 11-inch display within a slender 6.51mm thick frame, this tablet impresses with its featherweight feel, tipping the scales at 490 grams.

Display

Everything looks sharp and vibrant on this 11-inch LCD with a 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Support for Dolby Atmos and Vision makes it a great binge-watching device as movies and shows on OTT apps look stunning. Gaming, too was smooth as holding it in landscape mode was convenient. Even the screen bezels were just ample enough to hold the tablet without accidentally touching the screen. The experience was complemented by four speakers with Dolby Atmos support resulting in immersive sound.

Portrait vs Landscape

The tablet can be used in both portrait and landscape mode. But I preferred using landscape mode, in which case, the power button was on the left side, and volume controls were on the top left. However, the setup was done in vertical mode reminiscing of the first set of Android tablets. And even after a decade, the user interface and some apps on Android tablets aren’t as optimised as for the iPad. Take, for instance, the browser. Even in landscape mode, the web pages open in the mobile view on an 11-inch display. This isn’t specific to Xiaomi alone as most Android tablets have the same problem. This extends to apps such as Twitter and Instagram, which are not optimized for the tablet.

User Interface

Thankfully the user interface has been optimised with features such as Floating Windows and Split Screen in landscape mode. While the Floating Windows is accessible from a multitasking view, for Split Screen, I had to swipe using three fingers from the left. Not all apps support Split Screen but it works in Chrome and others. Another thing worth praising is there isn’t much bloatware - third-party apps. Also, the way Apple offers ecosystem features for ease of use across ecosystem products, even Xiaomi is soon bringing in drag and drop features between Xiaomi smartphones and tablets. The 13MP camera at the rear is decent for regular imaging and scanning documents. What’s praise-worthy is the 8MP front camera that I often use for video calling over Zoom.

Performance

In terms of performance, there wasn’t much to complain about. The Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage onboard, handles gaming, documentation, power-hungry Chrome browsing and basic image editing with ease. The workflow includes heavy browsing usage with multiple tabs open on Chrome, gaming and hours of video calling. What’s noteworthy is the 8840 mAh battery that got me through a day’s work (around 10 hours) with ease when used with a keyboard and stylus(more on this later). It also comes with a 33W charger that takes less than two hours for a full charge.

Accessories

To make it a complete productivity device, Xiaomi has also designed the Smart Pen (Gen 2) priced at Rs 5,999 and a keyboard case priced at Rs 4,999. When used in landscape mode, the Smart Pen magnetically attaches to the top panel, while the keyboard attaches using the three Pogo pins on the tablet's rear side. However, the connection isn't solid, and the tablet often gets detached while picking it up. This reminded me of the first iteration of the Apple smart keyboard folio case, where I encountered the same issue. While the keys have good travel and are convenient to type on, Xiaomi has chosen not to include a trackpad. There is a reason why Apple and other tablet manufacturers are embedding larger trackpads into tablet keyboards as it results in better productivity and continuity. On the Mi Pad 6, whenever I needed to select something or tap on the screen, I had to raise my hand to pick up the Smart Pen or touch the screen. However, it was only with the keyboard that I could work on Google Sheets and Docs seamlessly.

On the other hand, the Smart Pen is responsive and smooth to navigate and scribble with. It features two buttons – the primary one opens the Notes app with a long press, and the secondary button is for taking screenshots.

The Mi Tab 6 is undoubtedly a compelling choice for Rs 28,999 for those searching for an Android tablet. A 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option is also available for Rs 26,999. It boasts a solid build quality that exudes durability and reliability. However, it's worth noting that the tablet's software falls short of expectations. Despite this drawback, the tablet can still be transformed into a productivity powerhouse with the addition of the smart keyboard and stylus. These accessories complement the tablet's capabilities, elevating it into a versatile productivity device.