‘As big a metric to gauge progress’: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on India’s exponential internet user base growth

India has emerged as one of the world's largest mobile phone markets with more than a billion users in the past few years. Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath in a recent tweet has said that India’s market share in the global mobile internet traffic has grown in the last 10 years from a meager 2 per cent to 21 per cent.

“India has gone from a meager 2 per cent market share (2012) in global mobile internet traffic to 21 per cent (2022) in just 10 years. Let that sink in…This is as big a metric to gauge #progress as any," Kamath tweeted on Friday.

#India has gone from a meagre 2% market share (2012) in global mobile internet traffic to 21% (2022) in just 10 years. Let that sink in...



India’s internet user base has grown at an exponential rate in the past few years due to attractive internet rental plans on mobile phones.

In the last decade, India's share of mobile traffic increased from 2 per cent to 21 per cent. According to a November 2022 Ericsson Mobility report, rapid 5G deployment by Indian telecom companies will enable 5G subscriptions to reach approximately 31 million by the end of 2022 and 690 million by 2028.

Total mobile data traffic in India is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 19 per cent from 18 exabytes (EB) per month in 2022 to 53 EB per month in 2028.

This is due to rapid growth in the number of smartphone users as well as an increase in average smartphone usage.

Smartphone subscriptions in India are expected to rise from 77 per cent in 2022 to 94 per cent in 2028 as a percentage of total mobile subscriptions.

The number of 4G subscriptions in India is predicted to reach its peak in 2024 at about 930 million, then fall to an estimated 570 million by the year 2028. According to the report, there will be 8.4 billion total mobile subscriptions by the end of 2022 and 9.2 billion by the end of 2028.

Earlier in December 2022, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) said that India is now the largest connected nation with more than 800 million internet users.

Even Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma had mentioned that with the arrival of India and China, which now account for nearly 50 per cent of global mobile traffic, the era of the American internet was ending.

"It's the end of American Internet as we knew it," he tweeted in response to a graph shared by industry analyst Benedict Evans. The graph, shared on Twitter, shows India and China account for nearly half of the global mobile traffic. The Paytm CEO said the rise in mobile traffic is one of the big reasons India's strong data governance law is timely.