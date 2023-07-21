Ola S1 Air bookings open, delivery to start in early August, says Ola CEO

Ola Electric has introduced the Ola S1 Air, a new variant of its electric scooter lineup, with some noteworthy differences from the S1 and S1 Pro models.

Ola Electic’s co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on Friday that the purchase for S1 Air will open from July 28-July 30 for reserves and existing community at an introductory prices of Rs 1,09,999.

“Everyone else can purchase from 31st July at Rs 1,19,999. Reserve now to get the introductory price,” Aggarwal added.

He also said that the delivery of the S1 Air will start in early August.

Following the official announcement, Ola Electric took to its Twitter handle to confirm the upcoming launch of the versatile S1 Air. The tweet read, "The all-new versatile S1 Air is arriving on 28th July #EndICEage".

The all-new versatile S1 Air is coming on 28th July #EndICEage https://t.co/86zf0oOpOu — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) July 21, 2023

The S1 Air is equipped with a hub motor, known as Ola Hyperdrive Motor instead of the belt drive utilised in the other models. Ola Hyperdrive Motor is a powerful 8.5 kW unit with a peak torque of 58 nm. The scooter will be offering a certified range of 170 km on a single charge. However, Ola has not yet disclosed the charging time for the S1 Air.

The company has also claimed that the new scooter has been tested for over 5,00,000 km and a shared a teaser on their Twitter handle.

The versatile Ola S1 Air.

Tested for over 5,00,000 km.

Go ahead. Make every ride, a joyride.

#EndICEAge pic.twitter.com/l72nOuOkMB — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) July 20, 2023

The Ola S1 Air will come with three riding modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport - giving riders the option to adjust their riding experience according to their preferences. The scooter is capable of reaching a top speed of 116 kmph, providing a balance between efficiency and performance.

To reduce the price of the electric scooter, Ola made some alterations to the features. The S1 Air will have telescopic forks in the front instead of a mono-shock, and twin shock absorbers replace the rear mono-shock suspension. The curved spine that characterised the S1 and S1 Pro models has been replaced with a flat floor for added practicality. Furthermore, the rear grab rail has been replaced with a simpler design.

