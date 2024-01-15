OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G: Here's why the latest offering from OPPO is a smartphone to watch out for

The latest offering from OPPO, the Reno11 Pro, unveils a design that may appear reminiscent of its predecessors at first glance. The device maintains its signature sleek profile, featuring a distinctive pill-shaped camera module at the rear, with some additions.

The rear of the OPPO Reno11 Pro boasts a textured contoured finish in an exquisite pearl white hue, which the company says is inspired by the pristine beaches of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The finish is complemented by a satin touch that not only exudes elegance but also remains remarkably resistant to smudges. The decision to forgo a cover further accentuates the device's inherent sophistication, while the application of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 ensures robust protection for the rear panel.

The seamless integration of the curved rear into the polycarbonate frame contributes to an ergonomic design, conveniently housing the power button and volume controls on the right side. This enhances the device's ease of use, providing a comfortable grip for extended periods.

The OPPO Reno11 Pro features a 3D curved display with a punch-hole camera at the top. The 10-bit 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate captivates with its vibrant colours and immersive visuals, though the device's height may pose a slight challenge for single-handed use. Navigating the notification bar becomes a tad cumbersome in such instances. However, ingenuity comes to the rescue as the pill-shaped camera module doubles as a clever finger support, facilitating one-handed usage. A slight adjustment in the hand allows for a seamless and comfortable experience. The optical fingerprint scanner incorporated in the display unlocks the device in a split second.

The triple rear camera setup on the Reno11 Pro comprises a 50MP primary camera sensor with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The user interface is intuitive, featuring essential modes at the bottom like photo, video, pro, and portrait, with additional modes neatly organised under the 'more' option.

Capturing images with the 50MP primary lens yields bright and vibrant results in well-lit conditions. The camera successfully captures the morning dew and retains fine details on plants and leaves during bright, sunny afternoons. The software enhancements fine-tune the images while preserving intricate details. However, it struggles in low light.

It impresses even further in portrait mode. You have options to frame portrait shots at 1x or 2x, with the phone capturing by default at 2x. Images taken at 2x in portrait mode zoom onto the subject, reminiscent of professional work. Additionally, there are numerous filters to choose from. What will particularly appeal to social media influencers and Instagrammers is not just the array of portrait filters but also the retouch setting. Accessible even during editing, it offers a range of features, from changing skin tone to adjusting cheeks, dark circles, teeth, and more, allowing for quick touch-ups before instantly uploading the photo.

Another vlogger-worthy feature is the dual-camera video mode that activates both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, proving handy while exploring new places, food, and more. While this feature isn't entirely groundbreaking, as many smartphones nowadays offer it, it remains a valuable addition for content creators.

The 32MP front camera delivers decent results, producing sharp images. Additionally, the portrait mode on the front camera includes filters to assist users in capturing Instagram-worthy shots.

And just like on the iPhone, there is this Smart Image Matting option where just by long pressing on an image, I can copy the foreground object, and can be turned into a transparent PNG for pasting it on a document or sharing over chat.

The OPPO Reno11 Pro operates on ColorOS running on Android 14, and it is equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 SoC, boasting 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Out of this, 26GB is already utilised by internal storage. This configuration ensures smooth real-life performance without any noticeable lag or heating concerns. In practical usage, all applications, including demanding ones like BGMI, run seamlessly on the device. Setting up the phone for the first time is made convenient with a prompt to quickly install popular apps, sparing users from the hassle of doing so post-setup. Additionally, even without manual installation, the device comes preloaded with several apps, including Agoda, FinShell Pay, ORoaming, ORelax, among others, enhancing the user experience right out of the box. The phone’s sunlight legibility is praiseworthy; even during bright sunny days, the screen remains easily readable. However, whether streaming content or playing games, while the viewing experience on the curved display was amazing, it was let down by the speaker, leading me to use earbuds for an enhanced audio experience.

Within the slender 7.66mm frame, OPPO has accommodated a 4600mAh battery. Even with a full 100% display brightness and auto-select refresh rate, the battery impressively endures a full day of usage. Opting for dark mode with adaptive brightness extends the battery life to well over a day. While the OPPO Reno11 Pro does not support wireless charging, it compensates with an 80W wired charger that replenishes the battery to full capacity in just a little over half an hour, ensuring a swift and efficient power-up.

The OPPO Reno11 Pro stands out as a stylish and visually appealing smartphone, offering a winning combination of aesthetics and functionality at a price below Rs 40,000. Notably, its photography capabilities elevate the user experience, delivering impressive results and versatility through its advanced camera features, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a sophisticated smartphone within the budget-friendly segment.

