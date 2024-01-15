"Stock market will crash if I don't win 2024 election": Donald Trump predicts economic downturn within next 12 months

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that there could be a stock market crash if he does not win the presidential election later this year in November. Speaking at a Fox News town hall in Iowa, Trump stated that he believes the economy is in a poor state, except for the stock market, which he attributes to his lead over Biden in the polls.

When questioned about his previous remarks expressing a desire for any economic downturn to occur in the next 12 months, Trump clarified that he is not hoping for a crash but expressed concern about the economy being "fragile."

“I think there will be a crash if I don’t win,” Trump stated, emphasizing his desire not to parallel the presidency of Herbert Hoover, who took office during a stable economy but later witnessed the Great Depression.

Donald Trump claims that the only reason the stock market is going up right now is because he is leading in the polls. pic.twitter.com/SipDZziHEx — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) January 11, 2024

In an interview with former Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs, Trump described the economy as “fragile” and reiterated his hope that, if a crash were to happen, it would occur in the next 12 months.

The Biden campaign and other Democrats seized on Trump's comments, asserting that they demonstrated his lack of concern for average American workers and suggested his focus was solely on political outcomes. The Biden campaign promptly emailed supporters with the subject line, "Donald Trump Already is Herbert Hoover."

While the economy has been a strong point for Trump with voters, Biden aides argue that the president’s economic plan is effective, citing a decline in inflation, robust employment numbers, and continued growth that has exceeded expectations.

The US stock market notably reached record highs in mid-December. Trump, who is the front-runner for the GOP nomination in 2024, remains a central figure in discussions surrounding the nation's economic trajectory.

Apart from attacks on Joe Biden, Trump has also launched attacks on his opponents within the Republican Party in recent days, who will contest against him in the primaries. One of the victims was American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been a vocal supporter of former US President.

𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗣 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗙𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗞!!



Donald Trump says a vote for Vivek is a vote for the “Other Side”.



“Don’t get duped by this.” pic.twitter.com/hfFZwAjgos — The Maltepes Report (@MaltepesReport) January 14, 2024

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said that Vivek Ramaswamy is disguising his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks. He added that a vote for Ramaswamy would be a vote for the other side. He concluded by saying, "Vivek is not MAGA."

Showing generosity, Vivek Ramaswamy responded by saying that even though he was disappointed by Trump's remarks, he still considers him as the greatest President of the 21st century and will not criticize Trump in response of the attack.

Yes, I saw President Trump’s Truth Social post. It’s an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don’t think friendly fire is helpful. Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I’m not going to criticize him in response to this late attack.



I’ve met… January 14, 2024

The US primaries will start from January 15, 2024 and will conclude on September 10, 2024. The final elections will begin from November 5, 2024.

