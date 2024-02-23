scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Tech Today
News
Airtel, Sony India join hands for Anime Booth - India’s first Anime Entertainment Channel

Feedback

Airtel, Sony India join hands for Anime Booth - India’s first Anime Entertainment Channel

Airtel said Anime Booth has been designed to deliver uninterrupted viewing of anime content. It will provide an immersive and ad-free experience catering to the demand of passionate anime fans.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
This exclusive anime channel will have an ever-expanding library with new anime series added on periodically. This exclusive anime channel will have an ever-expanding library with new anime series added on periodically.

Bharti Airtel and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (Sony Pictures Networks India) have jointly launched Anime Booth to revolutionise anime viewing in India. Designed to deliver uninterrupted viewing of anime content, Anime Booth will provide an immersive and  ad-free experience catering to the demand of passionate anime fans. 
The services will available to Indian viewers in Hindi. 

The service will be accessible through Airtel's DTH services, including Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream TV, with a subscription cost of Rs 1.8 per day. It will offer an affordable and accessible platform through which users will be able to enjoy their favourite anime series without interruption. 

 "The introduction of Anime Booth is  ground-breaking collaboration with Sony and reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative and captivating content to our valued customers. Anime Booth signifies a revolutionary advancement in anime viewing within India, offering an exclusive, ad-free platform that underscores our dedication to enhancing the entertainment experience." 

"In a world where creativity is limitless and entertainment rapidly evolves through innovation, Anime has captured a global audience and is witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity in India. To cater to this escalating demand, we are introducing 'Anime Booth' in collaboration with Airtel, with the aim of transforming and elevating the anime viewing experience for India's enthusiastic fan community,” said Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head – Sony YAY!, CMEPL.

Published on: Feb 23, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement