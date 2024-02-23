Airtel, Sony India join hands for Anime Booth - India’s first Anime Entertainment Channel

Bharti Airtel and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (Sony Pictures Networks India) have jointly launched Anime Booth to revolutionise anime viewing in India. Designed to deliver uninterrupted viewing of anime content, Anime Booth will provide an immersive and ad-free experience catering to the demand of passionate anime fans.

The services will available to Indian viewers in Hindi.

The service will be accessible through Airtel's DTH services, including Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream TV, with a subscription cost of Rs 1.8 per day. It will offer an affordable and accessible platform through which users will be able to enjoy their favourite anime series without interruption.

"The introduction of Anime Booth is ground-breaking collaboration with Sony and reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative and captivating content to our valued customers. Anime Booth signifies a revolutionary advancement in anime viewing within India, offering an exclusive, ad-free platform that underscores our dedication to enhancing the entertainment experience."

"In a world where creativity is limitless and entertainment rapidly evolves through innovation, Anime has captured a global audience and is witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity in India. To cater to this escalating demand, we are introducing 'Anime Booth' in collaboration with Airtel, with the aim of transforming and elevating the anime viewing experience for India's enthusiastic fan community,” said Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head – Sony YAY!, CMEPL.