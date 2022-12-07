Amazon down for thousands of users in US: Downdetector

Amazon, on Wednesday, was down for thousands of users in the US, Downdetector reported.

Downdetector, an online tool for tracking websites and apps, reported over 12,000 users facing the issue accessing Amazon.com and the website.

Amazon Web Services was also hit shortly after, according to Downdetector. Around 200 users reported AWS not working.

Users took to Twitter to express their concerns.

Users took to Twitter to express their concerns.

It would be nice if .@amazon would admit there's a problem. Going on half an hour now. #amazondown

However, Amazon's Help account on Twitter hasn't confirmed the issue.

