Amazon down for thousands of users in US: Downdetector

Amazon Web Services was also hit shortly after, according to Downdetector. Around 200 users reported AWS not working.

About 12,000 users reported issues with accessing the e-commerce platform in the United States

Amazon, on Wednesday, was down for thousands of users in the US, Downdetector reported.
Downdetector, an online tool for tracking websites and apps, reported over 12,000 users facing the issue accessing Amazon.com and the website.

Users took to Twitter to express their concerns.

However, Amazon's Help account on Twitter hasn't confirmed the issue.

(More details will be added)

Published on: Dec 07, 2022, 9:55 PM IST
Posted by: Basudha Das, Dec 07, 2022, 9:10 PM IST
