CBSE to introduce coding and AI from classes 6-8, coding syllabus to be prepared by Microsoft

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce coding and artificial intelligence (AI) to promote skill education from classes 6 to 8 onwards.

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has introduced artificial intelligence to promote skill education. With this, subjects like coding will also be taught early. Along with these, the board will introduce data science for class 8th and 'things you should know about keeping medicines at home' for class 6th.

The board has listed 33 subjects, which include artificial intelligence, financial literacy, coding, data science, augmented reality, Kashmiri embroidery, application of satellites, humanity, and Covid-19. These modules are of 12-15 hours in duration. The schools have been told that 70 per cent of the time duration for these subjects must be devoted to hands-on activities and 30 per cent to theory.

The syllabus for coding will be prepared by Microsoft.

The Education Ministry came up with a new education policy in 2020, under which it introduced many reforms in school education as well as higher education including technical education.

The policy said that it was recognised that mathematics and mathematical thinking would be very important for India's future and India's leadership role in the numerous upcoming fields and professions that will involve artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, etc.

"Thus, mathematics and computational thinking will be given increased emphasis throughout the school years, starting with the foundational stage, through a variety of innovative methods, including the regular use of puzzles and games that make mathematical thinking more enjoyable and engaging. Activities involving coding will be introduced in Middle Stage," the document said.

(With inputs from Milan Sharma)