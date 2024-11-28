CCI orders probe against Google on alleged breach of antitrust rules as per Winzo's charges 

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation against Google after a complaint was filed by online gaming company Winzo, alleging a violation of antitrust rules. The regulator has directed its director general to complete the inquiry and present a comprehensive report within 60 days.

The allegations revolve around Google's alleged abuse of its dominant position and imposition of restrictive policies on online gaming companies.

According to the order, Winzo claimed that Google, through 'Google Play', requires third-party app developers to adhere to unilateral Developer Distribution Agreement and Developer Program Policies with unreasonable and unjust conditions in order to host their apps on the platform.

In its order, the CCI highlighted concerns raised by Winzo regarding Google's policies that restrict the listing of real money gaming (RMG) applications on the Google Play Store. Winzo claims that Google's Developer Distribution Agreement and Developer Program Policies impose unreasonable conditions that limit access to gaming apps, particularly those offering skill-based games.

“On a holistic consideration of the facts and circumstances of the present case, the Commission is of the prima facie view that Google appears to be in violation of Sections 4(2)(a)(i), 4(2)(b), and 4(2)(c) of the (Competition) Act, as detailed in this order, which warrants detailed investigation,” the CCI said.

According to Winzo, the Play Store places limitations on hosting gaming applications that feature real money games in India. The company asserts that Google's policy has led to all apps offering real money skill games being exclusively accessible for download through their website via sideloading.

The initiation of an investigation by the CCI illustrates the increasing focus on major tech companies and their market practices, especially in the ever-changing online gaming industry. The Commission has instructed the Director General to conduct the probe and present a comprehensive report within 60 days.