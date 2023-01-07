CES 2023: This breathing pattern-analysing, anxiety-reducing cushion will change how you sleep

Consumer Electronic Show (CES) always has companies which are pushing the boundaries in tech and surprising us with innovative products and services. CES 2023 is no different.

A cushion from Yukai Engineering in partnership with the University of Tokyo was developed recently and shown off at CES 2023. Anxiety has been plaguing our modern lives more often than not and to reduce that, the Fufuly cushion is here.

The idea behind the thought-bubble-shaped Fufuly is that it has a pulsating motor inside. So, if you're hugging the cushion, it will analyse your breathing pattern the two of you would eventually synchronise so by holding on to the Fufuly you would eventually feel a bit less stressed, which in turn can help reduce anxiety.

The Fufuly comes with three operating modes: you have the self-explanatory regular and deep modes to suit your calming needs, with the third mode based on common relaxation breathing techniques.

As far as availability goes, the company is planning on launching this sometime this year first in Japan through crowdfunding but they haven't quite determined a price point yet.

Another unique device unveiled by Yukai Engineering at CES is called the Lightony. A play on the words Light and Tony. This is a bedside lamp which responds to your voice. The idea is that you can use your voice to tell Tony to start nodding off at a certain time. This nodding motion of Tony’s supposed face supposedly encourages you to fall asleep.

So, if you're the kind of person who struggles to fall asleep quickly maybe you can try getting a Lightony so that you can both nod off at around the same time. In the morning you can say good morning and the figurine would wake up. It's kind of cute and fun and potentially practical but uh right now there are no go-to-market plans just yet.