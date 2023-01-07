Galaxy S23 series launch date leaked on Samsung website ahead of official announcement

The hotly anticipated Samsung flagship Galaxy S23 series which is expected to be launched earlier next month now has an (almost) official release date - February 1.

Samsung all but confirmed the release date. It was Samsung Colombia’s website that had the promotional image which read, “Epic moments are coming.” The date mentioned in the image was February 1, 2023.

The image also confirmed the look of the three rear cameras of the flagship series, looking very similar to the previous year’s model and the recent leaks.

All three models, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to run the latest Android 13 out of the box.

There are currently rumours about the Galaxy S23 Ultra featuring a 200MP camera sensor, which is expected to enhance the detail and quality of photos, especially in the nighttime.

The vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus may also come with an improved 50MP main camera lens.

It is also rumoured that all three models of the Galaxy S23 range will come with the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This may finally signal the end of the use of the Exynos processor in Europe and Asian markets.

You can watch the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.