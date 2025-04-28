Google Gemini is coming to your smartwatches and cars "later this year"

Google has confirmed that its AI assistant Gemini is coming to your cars and smartwatches soon. Gemini will be supported in cars via Google's Android Auto platform, and will be supported on smartwatches that are powered by Wear OS.

The announcement was officially made by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, during Google's parent company Alphabet's Q1 earnings call. Pichai said, "We’re upgrading Google Assistant on mobile devices to Gemini, and later this year we’ll upgrade tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches."

Pichai's words make it clear just how important this AI expansion is for Google, and that Gemini isn't just for smartphones. Google wants to have a unified AI across its ecosystem, similar to how it used to be with Google Assistant.

Unfortunately for those looking forward to testing the feature out, Pichai didn't reveal an official timeline for the launch, as has been the case for a lot of AI-powered features for companies. "Later this year" is all we get, which could mean sometime around August, when the next generation of Pixel smartphones are expected to be launched.

However, an official confirmation for Gemini in cars and smartwatches could mean that we see smarter and better integration and interactions between our Android devices.