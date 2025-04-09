Google expands Gmail’s Gemini AI writing tool to more languages

Google is broadening the linguistic reach of its AI writing assistant in Gmail, ‘Help me write’, to now support Japanese and Korean, the company announced on Monday. The move is part of a wider rollout to make its Gemini-powered features accessible to more global users.

Integrated into Gmail on both web and mobile platforms, the tool leverages Gemini AI models to help users compose or refine email drafts based on natural language prompts. This feature aims to simplify email writing and enhance communication across cultures and professions.

“With this update, we’re continuing to expand access to smart writing assistance, so more users around the world can express themselves clearly and confidently,” Google said in its blog post.

Initially launched during Google I/O 2023, ‘Help me write’ began with English and has steadily added support for Portuguese, Spanish, French, German, and Italian. With Japanese and Korean joining the list, the tool now supports a total of eight languages.

Users can find the tool via the sparkle icon in Gmail, a now-familiar symbol representing Gemini integration. Once tapped, users can describe the tone, length, and content of an email, and Gemini will generate a draft accordingly. The tool can also rewrite or polish existing emails, helping users sound more professional, casual, concise, or expressive, depending on the need.

Importantly, the AI assistant also includes refinement features. It can expand, shorten, or rephrase messages with a single click. With Gemini built directly into the Gmail interface, users no longer need to switch between apps or platforms to benefit from AI assistance.

This update is part of Google Workspace’s ongoing enhancements, which also recently introduced features like Gemini-powered Calendar event creation and AI-optimised search results in Gmail.