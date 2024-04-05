India’s role in shaping the future of AI is undeniable, says Microsoft Asia President

India’s role in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is undeniable, believes Ahmed Mazhari, President, of Microsoft Asia. Reminiscing his recent visit to India for Microsoft’s First AI Tour, Mazhari has penned down a blog stating India is gaining attention not only for its output in terms of AI innovation but for the incoming investment it is attracting. He recollects how he witnessed the remarkable potential of AI to redefine the way businesses operate, solve complex challenges, and create unparalleled value for customers and communities alike.

Redefining Business Operations

Generative AI has the potential to redefine business operations. Mazhari shares instances reflecting Microsoft’s dedication in bolstering Indian enterprises through AI, fostering remarkable gains in efficiency and innovation.

He started by saying how Genpact’s AI Guru is empowering teams through generative AI. Genpact’s AI Guru is a chatbot that assists in everything from IT migration projects to providing management advice, showcasing the power of AI to enhance team collaboration, problem-solving, and productivity. This has transformed the company’s internal learning platform, enabling employees to access knowledge and expertise at their fingertips.

The Indian IT industry was just one example. Airlines, too, are utilising generative IT. For instance, IndiGo has introduced 6Eskai, an AI chat assistant built on Microsoft’s GPT-4 designed for providing assistance in 10 languages and simplifying the ticket booking process. This initiative, says Mazhari, has significantly reduced the workload on customer service agents by 75% and improved the efficiency of the booking journey. The chatbot is equipped with 1.7 trillion parameters to offer an array of services, including ticket bookings, promotional discounts, and trip planning, through both type-written and voice-to-text natural language interactions, setting a new standard in airline customer service.

AI for good

While AI can solve business problems and help them scale, it can play an even bigger role in the betterment of society. Mazhari shares how some AI projects have been developed to solve complex challenges and create unparalleled value for communities.

Focusing on education, he said the Shiksha co-pilot project was developed in collaboration with the Sikshana Foundation and powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, to revolutionise education with AI. By generating customised lesson plans, activities, and resources – all in minutes – the Shiksha copilot enables teachers to deliver more engaging and effective instruction, particularly in resource-constrained settings. Moreover, it is a time saver for educators and provides new avenues for student engagement and learning, democratising education and fostering a love for learning among students.

On the other hand, the Jugalbandi project is an AI-driven chatbot initiative capable of bridging language barriers and enhancing access to government services for India’s diverse population. By enabling users to interact with the chatbot in multiple languages and receive information in their local dialect, Jugalbandi democratises access to essential public services and information, empowering individuals and communities.

To provide low-income and marginalised communities in India with access to AI-enabled digital work is Karya’s platform. A smartphone-based platform, Karya integrates AI into the daily life, opening up a range of language-based digital tasks to those in underserved rural areas. Serving not only as a source of income but also as a means to enhance digital literacy, Karya highlights the multiplex possibilities of AI to create economic opportunities and narrow the digital divide.

Acknowledging India’s GDP is on track to grow from about $3.5 trillion to $5 trillion in the next three years, fueling expected digital technology growth, he was impressed by how India’s talent and innovative spirit are propelling us into a new era of technological advancement.

He added that India boasts one of the world’s largest pools of AI developers, with more developers contributing to GitHub than almost anywhere else in Asia. Indian AI projects on GitHub account for a quarter of the global total. Simply put, India’s role in shaping the future of AI is undeniable.