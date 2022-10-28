Musk takes over Twitter, says 'let the good times roll'

The Twitter-Musk deal saga came to an end after months of twists and turns on Friday morning and the world’s richest man now official owns the social media website.



Hours after the deal completion was reported, Musk in his cryptic humorous tweet said, “Let the good times roll," with a spoiler alert warning indicating towards the takeover.

🎶 let the good times roll 🎶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Earlier in the day he tweeted, "Bird is freed," a day after he changed his bio to 'Chief Twit' once again indicating towards the takeover.

As his first move upon taking over Twitter he sacked the company's top brass including the Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal head Vijaya Gadde.



Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal too was asked to leave. Later in the day the former CFO took Twitter to confirm his exit from the company.

Musk received greetings from around the world for his Twitter takeover. From India, Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted saying, “Congratulations Elon Musk! Nearly everyone, everywhere has lots of expectations. I am sure you will build Twitter as a safe online town square for everyone.”

Industrialist and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra too congratulated the Tesla chief, "The Bird has indeed been set free @elonmusk and we certainly want it to soar ever higher…but we’re hoping it will be a guided flight to a new orbit…not one that hurtles out of control. Wishing you well." He also shared an Urdu poet by Mirza Ghalib.

Meanwhile, Thierry Breton, the internal markets commissioner of European Union, has warned Musk on Twitter that the micro-blogging site will have to follow EU rules. "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules,"

In India too, a government minister told Reuters that the it expects the social media company to comply with the existing and upcoming new IT rules which will be published within days.