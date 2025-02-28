NoBroker’s AI pivot: a step toward profitability and IPO?

NoBroker, India’s leading proptech unicorn, has taken a bold step beyond its core real estate business with the launch of ConvoZen.AI, an AI-powered Conversational Cloud platform designed to automate and monitor customer interactions. This marks NoBroker’s first major B2B venture, positioning AI as a key driver in its profitability roadmap and future IPO plans.

Built on advanced AI models like OpenAI, Llama, and Gemini, ConvoZen.AI was initially developed to streamline NoBroker’s own large-scale customer service operations. However, its potential to transform customer support across industries led the company to launch it as a standalone B2B product.

“We soon realized that this product could curb major challenges faced by all customer support teams. That’s when we decided to roll it out as a B2B offering,” says Akhil Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Tech & Product Officer at NoBroker, speaking to Business Today.

ConvoZen.AI: the AI-powered edge in customer support

The platform provides end-to-end automation for both voice and non-voice interactions, offering multilingual support in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, and more. It comes equipped with real-time analytics, automated quality control, compliance tracking, and personalized coaching — all aimed at enhancing efficiency for large customer-facing teams, says Gupta.

At NoBroker itself, the AI-powered platform processes 10,000 hours of transcription daily, helping the company optimise its customer interactions.

ConvoZen.AI has already onboarded major clients like Cars24, LendingKart, LeapScholar, and Tata AIG, demonstrating its ability to reduce operational costs, boost sales conversions, ensure compliance, and improve agent performance.

“If an agent makes 100 calls a day and has an average score of 85-88, they’re doing well: if it’s 64-65, there’s room for improvement. ConvoZen.AI identifies weak points and builds a personalized coaching curriculum,” Gupta explains.

The platform operates on a subscription-based pricing model, keeping costs predictable regardless of data volume processed.

A strategic move toward profitability and IPO

NoBroker has been in the spotlight for its plans to achieve profitability and go public. While its core business spans real estate transactions, financial services, home services, and society management, the launch of ConvoZen.AI adds a new revenue stream — one that aligns with the company’s ambition to turn profitable within a year.

“We are targeting profitability in 12-18 months, after which we will consider an IPO,” Gupta confirms.

The strategic pivot to AI-driven B2B services could provide NoBroker with high-margin, scalable revenues, reducing its reliance on the cyclical nature of the real estate market.

Unlike many AI solutions that rely on external services, ConvoZen.AI is built on NoBroker’s in-house AI models, giving it an edge in cost efficiency, scalability, and multilingual adaptability.

“We built a system that works on around 12-14 AI models. There’s a conformer-based SLM (Speech Language Model) for transcription, a diarization model to separate channels and remove noise, and other models for general intelligence,” Gupta shares.

By reducing dependency on third-party AI services, NoBroker has managed to significantly lower costs.

“If you rely on external services like OpenAI for every step — transcription, token insertion, text-to-speech conversion, and streaming — the cost per minute can go up to ₹15-20. We’ve solved 8-9 such challenges internally, making our model far more cost-effective,” he explains.

Currently, ConvoZen.AI supports nine languages, with more to be added as demand grows.

AI’s role in reshaping customer support jobs

With AI increasingly automating customer service operations, concerns about job displacement naturally arise. However, Gupta believes that AI will enhance, rather than replace, human roles.

“AI empowers agents to focus on more meaningful work by eliminating repetitive tasks. Instead of replacing jobs, it helps agents engage in higher-value interactions,” he clarifies.

Looking ahead, Gupta sees AI evolving at an astonishing pace, with new capabilities emerging every month.

“What we’ve achieved in the last 8-10 months is beyond what we initially thought possible. The ecosystem is changing rapidly, and we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries,” he adds.

With ConvoZen.AI, NoBroker is not only diversifying its business but also in the process of creating a scalable, AI-driven revenue model. As the company eyes profitability and an eventual IPO, this strategic expansion into B2B AI solutions could be the game-changer that fast-tracks its financial goals.