NoBroker’s ConvoZen.AI to help Centre monitor helplines using conversational AI

In a significant push to integrate artificial intelligence into public systems, Bengaluru-based start-up ConvoZen.AI, developed by NoBroker has been selected by the Government of India to deploy its conversational AI technology across departments handling citizen grievances and helplines. The start-up is among the top 30 innovators identified through the IndiaAI Mission, a joint initiative by MeitY.

With a product already in market and tested across industries, including BFSI, education, healthcare, automotive, real estate, travel, and ecommerce, etc; Convozen.AI stood out as the only start-up in the conversational AI space to be selected under the challenge, according to Akhil Gupta, co-founder and Chief Product and Technology Officer, NoBroker/Convozen.

The product was initially developed to address NoBroker.com’s large-scale customer engagement challenges.

“Following this recognition, ConvoZen.AI will now enter the next phase, where it will conduct Proof of Concept (PoC) implementations across multiple government departments and we are excited to demonstrate how AI can drive efficiency, enhance citizen engagement, and streamline workforce operations. With a focus on intelligent, data-driven insights, ConvoZen is committed to transforming customer service experiences across the Indian market,” says Gupta.

The company is now working closely with the Department of Public Grievances to monitor and analyse voice-based interactions with citizens, aiming to improve service delivery and accountability.

“Government wants to know what exactly people are saying when they call in, whether the issue is getting resolved or not. Our AI analyses these calls in real time,” explains Gupta. The company’s platform audits, analyses, and automates responses across calls, emails, and chats—bringing deep visibility and efficiency into large-scale communication channels.

As part of this recognition, ConvoZen.AI has been awarded a grant of ₹25 lakhs, presented by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Convozen is also eyeing a role in the creation of India’s own large language models (LLMs). While the company is focused on conversational AI using text and speech, it has applied to the third phase of the government’s Foundation Model initiative—India’s effort to build indigenous LLMs with sector-specific capabilities. Start-ups selected under this program receive high-end GPUs and funding support to train models over a one-year period. Recently, Sarvam.AI bagged the top spot to be selected under this initiative.

While companies like Sarvam AI are developing multimodal foundation models, Gupta says that Convozen is doubling down on conversational intelligence—building tools that power chatbots, voicebots, and customer interaction audits across domains.

With the government’s backing and growing interest in AI-led governance, Convozen’s trajectory points to a broader trend: India is gearing up to build homegrown AI infrastructure to serve its scale and diversity—starting with the voices of its people.