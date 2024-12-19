93% of SMBs using artificial intelligence see revenue growth: Salesforce AI report

A recent survey conducted by Salesforce reveals that 93 per cent of small and medium businesses (SMBs) utilising artificial intelligence (AI) have experienced an increase in revenue. The study involved 3,350 SMB leaders globally.

The research complements previous findings by Slack, which indicated that businesses often face time losses due to outdated or inefficient technology. AI tools address these issues by enhancing productivity and streamlining operations.

The report cited one example of the Norwegian company reMarkable, known for its premium paper tablets. To manage a surge in customer inquiries, they adopted Salesforce’s Agentforce, an AI-driven customer service platform. The system handles routine queries and escalates complex issues to human agents, enabling reMarkable to scale its operations while maintaining high-quality customer service.

AI's presence is increasing in SMBs: three-quarters are already using or testing AI. Growing businesses are at the forefront, with 83 per cent adopting AI, compared to fewer in declining businesses. Companies planning to expand are also increasing their AI investments, with nearly 80 per cent intending to boost AI budgets next year, unlike just over half of struggling businesses.

SMBs employing AI are also focused on enhancing customer experiences, while those not using AI tend to focus solely on acquiring new customers.

Most SMB leaders view AI as a significant opportunity. Among users, 87 per cent report it aids in expanding operations, and 86 per cent note improved profit margins. AI assists with marketing, customer recommendations, service chatbots, and automating emails and lead scoring, saving time, improving customer interactions, and increasing sales.

The study highlights that successful businesses with AI follow certain practices. They maintain high-quality data, integrate systems to avoid inefficiencies, and prioritise security when adopting new technology. By adhering to these best practices, businesses are better positioned to leverage new AI tools.

AI is already aiding SMBs in growth, but the technology is rapidly advancing. Solutions like Salesforce’s Agentforce represent the next AI wave, where systems can learn, adapt, and operate autonomously. These AI agents can analyse data, make decisions, and act, reducing the reliance on human input.

Companies investing in robust foundations today, such as secure data management and integrated systems, are preparing for success with these advanced tools.