OnePlus Pad tablet reportedly enters testing in India, launch imminent

The much-anticipated OnePlus tablet is back in news again. This time with a more concrete sign of its imminent announcement.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Pad tablet has entered private testing in India with the codename Aries. The same report also suggests that the long-rumoured tablet will release sometime later this year alongside the OnePlus 11R smartphone.

Here are some of the noteworthy, rumoured specs for the OnePlus Pad:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor

12.4-inch full HD+ OLED screen.

8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

6GB of RAM

Up to 128GB internal storage capacity

Dual cameras at the back - 13MP primary camera paired with a 5MP secondary sensor

10,090mAh battery with 45-watt fast charging technology



Unfortunately, there is no official pricing or timeline revealed about the tablet by OnePlus yet.

Just this week, the company unveiled the OnePlus 11 5G flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a 6.7" AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display with a 1440p resolution, an option of 12GB or 16GB of the faster LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will run on Android 13 out of the box and will be offered in Green and Black colours.