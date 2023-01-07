OnePlus Pad tablet reportedly enters testing in India, launch imminent

The much-anticipated OnePlus tablet is back in news again. This time with a more concrete sign of its imminent announcement.
According to a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Pad tablet has entered private testing in India with the codename Aries. The same report also suggests that the long-rumoured tablet will release sometime later this year alongside the OnePlus 11R smartphone.
Here are some of the noteworthy, rumoured specs for the OnePlus Pad:
Unfortunately, there is no official pricing or timeline revealed about the tablet by OnePlus yet.
Just this week, the company unveiled the OnePlus 11 5G flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a 6.7" AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display with a 1440p resolution, an option of 12GB or 16GB of the faster LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will run on Android 13 out of the box and will be offered in Green and Black colours.
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today