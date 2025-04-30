Perplexity AI introduces a WhatsApp chatbot: Here's how to chat with it on your phone

Perplexity AI is now available to use as a WhatsApp chatbot. The announcement was made by Co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas via LinkedIn, just days after he polled users about a potential WhatsApp integration.

This move follows earlier launches of Perplexity’s chatbot on Telegram (as "askplexbot") and X (formerly Twitter), and marks a major step towards making advanced AI tools more accessible across everyday platforms.

No need for Sign Ups or Account Creation

Unlike the native Perplexity app, which requires users to sign up or log in, the WhatsApp version strips away all barriers. Users can ask questions, research topics, summarise content, and even generate custom images, all without creating an account or downloading a separate app. This also means less strain on-device in terms of storage and data.

To get started, users simply need to save the number +1 (833) 436-3285 to their contacts and start chatting on WhatsApp. Alternatively, they can search for the number within the app and open a chat window directly. This experience mirrors how users currently interact with ChatGPT or Meta AI on the platform.

New features coming soon

While the current experience offers free research and answer capabilities, Srinivas confirmed that more features are on the way. Upcoming updates will introduce:

Voice interactions Memes Video generation Fact-checking tools Assistant-style guidance Group chat integration (pending WhatsApp API support)

These additions could transform Perplexity into a full-featured AI assistant, seamlessly embedded within a chat interface familiar to billions.

Available Across Devices

Perplexity AI on WhatsApp is accessible via:

Smartphones

Desktops and laptops

WhatsApp Web

As messaging apps become central to how people communicate and access services, Perplexity’s WhatsApp integration lowers the entry barrier to AI tools — particularly in markets like India, where WhatsApp plays a central role in daily digital life.