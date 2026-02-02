Delhi began the week under a heavy mix of smog and dense fog, with visibility collapsing across large parts of the city and travel disruptions building through the morning. The capital’s air quality index stood at 196 at 6.30 am, while Delhi airport warned passengers of possible flight delays as operations switched to CAT III conditions due to poor visibility.

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In multiple pockets of the city, visibility reportedly dropped below 50 metres, slowing traffic on key roads and highways. Officials said the fog could intensify further over the next few hours, raising the likelihood of longer delays for commuters.

Visuals from Dhula Kuan showed vehicles moving cautiously at reduced speeds as drivers struggled to see beyond short distances. Similar scenes were reported from Akshardham, where fog blanketed the area and affected the flow of traffic.

Airport ops affected

Air travel was also impacted, with Delhi airport issuing an early advisory. “Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may cause delays. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information or visit our official website. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across all terminals to provide necessary Support,” the airport said in a tweet at 6 am.

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CAT III compliance refers to an advanced Instrument Landing System that allows aircraft to land in very low visibility conditions, with a runway visual range of up to 50 metres, by providing pilots with radio-guided lateral and vertical approach support.

SpiceJet also issued a travel advisory, warning that departures, arrivals and connecting flights in Delhi could be affected due to poor visibility. The airline urged passengers to keep checking flight status through its official website.

The foggy spell was not limited to the national capital. Several airports in north India reported near-zero visibility, including Sarsawa, Agra, Bareilly and Hindon in Uttar Pradesh, along with Bhatinda in Punjab.

IMD issues orange-red alerts for fog

The India Meteorological Department’s 7 am nowcast issued orange to red alerts for dense to very dense fog in West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and coastal Andhra Pradesh, warning the conditions were likely to continue for the next two to three hours.

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In the wider NCR, Gurugram remained in the moderate air quality category with an AQI of 184, while Noida and Ghaziabad slipped into the poor bracket at 202 and 246, respectively.

The IMD forecast for Monday also predicted moderate fog, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected around 21 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius. The department added that above-normal temperatures this month were contributing to fewer cold nights and warmer afternoons, suggesting winter conditions may be easing earlier than usual.