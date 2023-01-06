Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Satellite: Just like Apple’s emergency messaging feature but for Android

Last year Apple introduced the emergency SOS feature, which allows the new iPhone 14 models to connect to satellites for emergency calls and texts. Now Qualcomm has unveiled its own satellite communication feature called the Snapdragon Satellite which is said to be arriving on select Android phones later this year.

Android phones with Qualcomm's latest X70 modem will be able to connect to satellites in order to send messages without a cellular signal and unlike Apple's emergency SOS, Qualcomm’s implementation is meant for both emergency and non-emergency situations.

To make this possible Qualcomm partnered with satellite phone maker Iridium. Phones with Qualcomm's X70 modems that also use Qualcomm's SOC will be able to connect to Iridium satellites in order to send emergency and person-to-person messages.

Like with Apple's emergency SOS, an on-screen message will show you the direction to point your phone in order to find and connect with a satellite. You will need to be outside with a clear view of the sky in order to connect.

Individual phone manufacturers will have a say on how the whole process will come together. Qualcomm says phone makers will have a lot of flexibility in terms of how they enable person-to-person messages with the goal of achieving a look and feel of a traditional messaging app.

Compared with typical messaging apps, satellite messages are very limited and are more like old-school SMS messages with a limit of 140 bytes or about 160 characters. So, while you should be able to get a decent amount of text in, you won't be able to send any photos or videos. Actually sending the message should only take about 10 seconds or less depending on your location.

For non-emergency scenarios, there will likely be additional fees associated with satellite messaging but it could still be pretty useful to have a way to communicate even if you're way off the grid.

For True emergencies, Qualcomm has partnered with Garmin which makes its own emergency satellite communication device called inReach. Emergency messages set with Snapdragon Satellite will direct to the same team that handles SOS calls from inReach devices.

While there are several X70-equipped phones expected in the first half of the year, those devices aren't expected to have satellite capabilities. So, it could still be several more months before the Snapdragon Satellite is readily available.