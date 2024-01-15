reMarkable 2 launches in India, to be available on Amazon

Norway-based reMarkable, the technology company that develops digital paper tablet for note-taking, sketching, reading, and reviewing documents, has entered the Indian market. Acknowledging India as one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer technology markets, the company has launched its reMarkable 2 paper tablet, which will be available on Amazon stating today.

Designed for note-taking, reading, and reviewing documents, reMarkable 2 has a 10.3 inch monochrome digital paper display with1872 x 1404 resolution (226 DPI). For taking notes, the company has developed the Marker Plus (stylus/pen) offering precise feel of a real pen and a built-in eraser. This pen magnetically attaches to the paper tablet and imitates paper-like friction when writing on the tablet. It brings together the sensation of writing on paper with the convenience and versatility of a digital device.

Running Codex — a purposely designed Linux-based operating system for low-latency digital paper displays, the reMarkable 2 supports PDF and EPUB. It can be used to type freely on the same page, annotate directly on PDFs and e-books, organize notes and documents with folders and tags, convert handwritten notes to typed text. reMarkable 2 is also supported by a software ecosystem including cloud-based mobile and desktop apps for seamless digital experience for focused work across devices. Note-taking in the reMarkable mobile and desktop apps requires a Connect subscription, and a one-year Connect trial is included with the purchase. Notes and documents can be synced via Wi-Fi only. Weighing 403 grams, and the paper tablet has a 3000 mAh battery with about two weeks of battery backup .

“We’re incredibly excited to bring reMarkable 2 to India. With its dynamic culture, tech-savvy population, and thriving digital economy, India offers a market that aligns perfectly with our vision. We've designed reMarkable 2 to empower people to think better among the many distractions of the connected world, and we believe Indians will appreciate our approach,” says Phil Hess, CEO, reMarkable.

reMarkable 2 will be available in two bundles – reMarkable 2 with Marker Plus for Rs 43,999, and reMarkable 2, Marker Plus, and Book Folio in gray polymer weave for 53,799 – on Amazon India starting today. Marker Plus and Type Folio are also available for purchase separately for Rs 13,599 and Rs 19,499, respectively. Connect subscription, after one year free trial, is priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 2,990 per year.

