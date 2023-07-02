‘Running Twitter is hard’: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey reacts after Elon Musk announces reading limits on tweets

Hours after Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be limiting the visibility of tweets with a daily limit on various accounts, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey reacted to the new curbs and rules.

Musk said that verified accounts will have a temporary limitation of 6,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts per day. Additionally, new unverified accounts will have a daily limit of 300 posts.

The temporary reading limitation was later increased to 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1,000 posts per day for unverified and 500 posts per day for new unverified users, Musk said in a separate post without providing further details.

He said these measures were taken to discourage ”extreme levels” of data scraping and system manipulation.

Musk tweeted that it is a “temporary emergency measure," to ward off people scraping the site for tweet data. “We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!"

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Following this, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey tweeted: "Running Twitter is hard. I don’t wish that stress upon anyone". Dorsey agreed that the new curbs are in favour of the social media site and added, "It’s easy to critique the decisions from afar…which I’m guilty of…but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will".

He added: "And I do hope they consider building on truly censorship-resistant open protocols like Bitcoin and nostr to help ease that burden. Good for all, and critical to preserving the open internet."

Running Twitter is hard. I don’t wish that stress upon anyone. I trust that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, which are immense. It’s easy to critique the decisions from afar…which I’m guilty of…but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will. — jack (@jack) July 1, 2023

After the curbs were announced, netizens too reacted to Dorsey’s tweets.

One user said, "Twitter is the only decent social app. Insta, Facebook. Tiktok all cringe and shit".

Another user wrote, "It is always disturbing how emotional people become when their Twitter is down for a just few moments".

Responding to these reactions, Dorsey added: "People truly love it and want it to succeed".

Recent changes on Twitter

On Friday, Twitter announced it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets. Musk said it is a ”temporary emergency measure.”

Musk said that hundreds of organisations or more were scraping Twitter data ”extremely aggressively”, impacting user experience.

In March, Twitter began charging for access to its application programming interface, or API. Twitter’s API was used by popular third-party apps like the now-defunct Tweetbot and Twitterific, in addition to academic researchers.

In April, Musk temporarily disabled likes replies, and retweets if a tweet had a link to Substack, the newsletter platform. After complaints, Musk then reversed that change.

Twitter was down for thousands of users on Saturday morning, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Nearly 7,500 users across the social media platform reported issues with accessing the app during the peak of the outage at around 11:17 AM ET.

This is the third time that the platform has faced such an outage in the last few months. In previous instances, on March 6 and February 8, Twitter encountered glitches and technical problems, including broken links, login issues, and image loading failures.

(With agency inputs)

