Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 first impressions: All about AI

Samsung showcased its newest Galaxy Z Flip 6 and it is all about AI. Once considered the pinnacle of smartphone innovation, the Flip phone has entered the 'regular smartphone' category with a party trick of folding itself in half. But Samsung has tried to innovate by adding a host of new AI features to the mix, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Initially, there aren't any major changes that meet the eye, but there are a few nifty additions under the surface.

AI is the name of the game

Samsung chose not to increase the size of the cover display this year, but the 3.4-inch outer screen of the Flip 6 now offers AI assistance. This addition increases the number of functions you can perform using the device without fully opening the phone. The new "Suggested Replies" feature has more contextual awareness to recommend better replies than just a simple "Yes" or "No". If you're a fan of animated, AI-generated portraits, you'll enjoy the new "Portrait Studio" feature.

Hardware changes

While Samsung has bumped the camera up from 12MP to 50MP, the new addition to the optics is a new "Auto Zoom" feature, which uses AI to recognise the scene and zooms in or out on its own to create the best possible shot. The zooming-in is complemented by the new 2x optical zoom on the 50MP primary camera, which prevents grainy and noisy shots.

Possibly one of the biggest complaints on the Flip 5 was its battery and thermal performance, but Samsung has tried to solve that with the Flip 6. The phone comes with a bigger 4000mAh cell as well as a vapour chamber for better thermal performance.

Design changes

The in-hand feel is almost identical to its predecessor, but just like the Z Fold 6, the edges are squared off a bit and are slightly sharper to give a distinct look and feel. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in three colours, Silver Shadow, Blue and Mint.